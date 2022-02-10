Skip to Content
AP California
Published 10:20 pm

Hardy lifts CS Northridge past Cal Poly 83-78 in 2OT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Elijah Hardy scored 26 points and Atin Wright had 24 as Cal State Northridge ended its eight-game losing streak with an 83-78 win over Cal Poly in double overtime. The Matadors blew a nine-point lead in the final 29 seconds of regulation, forced into overtime on a Brantley Stevenson 3-pointer at the buzzer. To get to a second overtime, the Matadors got a tip-in from Christian Gray at the buzzer. Alimamy Koroma led the Mustangs on Thursday night with 20 points and three blocks.

