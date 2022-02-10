Breanna Stewart: Returning to Seattle Storm always the plan

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart felt for a short time like she was back in high school, being recruited by several WNBA franchises curious if she would take advantage of her first dip into free agency. Stewart says she knew all along her destination would be a return to Seattle. Stewart ultimately opted to stay with the only WNBA franchise she’s every played for, signing a one-year, supermax deal worth $228,094. But her decision to return wasn’t without trepidation among fans, especially after word leaked of Stewart taking meetings, especially one with New York.