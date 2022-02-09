Sesame Street theme park to open in San Diego next month

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Sesame Street theme park is set to open next month in San Diego. Officials on Wednesday announced the opening of the first Sesame Street theme park on the West Coast. It will feature Big Bird’s Beach, Oscar’s Rotten Rafts, and a Cookie-Monster Tower, among other attractions. The nonprofit organization, Sesame Workshop teamed up with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment on the year-round, 17-acre Sesame Place San Diego theme park. It will open on March 26 to season pass holders. It is the latest move by SeaWorld to move away from live animal shows. Pre-opening season passes are on sale for $129.