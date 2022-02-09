Oregon seeks to avert environmental catastrophe from quake

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

More than 90% of Oregon’s liquid fuels are stored at a facility next to the Willamette River in Portland. Oregon lawmakers began taking steps to compel the owners and operators of aging storage tanks at the facility to make them earthquake resistant. A new report commissioned by the city of Portland and Multnomah County noted that the Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub is built on soils subject to liquefaction in an earthquake, meaning the water-saturated sediment would temporarily lose strength and act as a fluid. The hub sits in an industrial area in northwest Portland along the Willamette River.