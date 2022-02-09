Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health to go only-digital

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A clutch of lifestyle and pop culture magazine titles — including Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health — will end their print editions and go digital-only. The six magazines — also counting EatingWell, Parents and People en Español — were formerly owned by Meredith Corporation and will be available only online starting April. Other former Meredith brands will keep their print runs for now, including People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living and Food & Wine. The move is just the latest sign of print media’s declining circulation and revenue. The move will lead to 200 jobs being cut.