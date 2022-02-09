Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A rapidly growing list of Canadian provinces moved to lift their COVID-19 restrictions as protesters decrying vaccine mandates and other precautions kept up the pressure with truck blockades in the capital and at key U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge connecting the country with Detroit. The Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island announced plans this week to lift some or all COVID-19 restrictions soon, with Alberta removing its vaccine passport for places like restaurants immediately and masks at the end of the month. Alberta opposition New Democrat leader Rachel Notley says Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is allowing an “illegal blockade to dictate public health measures.”