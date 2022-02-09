California to see unseasonably warm weather

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winter will look a lot like summer up and down California for the rest of the week as a heat wave stoked by bursts of Santa Ana winds builds in the south and unseasonable warmth sets in elsewhere. The National Weather Service has upgraded a Southern California heat watch to a heat advisory lasting from late Wednesday morning through Sunday. The heat watch and advisory were the first to be issued by the Los Angeles region weather office in the month of February. After a December drenching, California has been largely warm and dry as a result of high pressure over the eastern Pacific Ocean and the West Coast.