Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:03 am

Serena Williams wants to express joy through Super Bowl ad

KEYT

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams is normally the one participating in a major championship matchup. But the seven-time Wimbledon winner is looking forward to watching the Super Bowl along with her commercial. The tennis superstar stars in a Michelob ULTRA commercial along with several other athletes such as Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumike for a competitive game of bowling. Williams’ commercial is part of Michelob’s three-ad series. She says she wants her commercial to express the meaning of joy. Williams is a Compton, California, native and says the Super Bowl will help the growth of Inglewood, where Sunday’s game will be played.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content