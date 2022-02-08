Oscar nominations announced; ‘Dune,’ Kristen Stewart tapped

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Oscar nominees have been announced. The nominees for best picture are: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog”; “West Side Story.” The nominees for best actress are: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.” Nominations to the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on multiple platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy’s social media accounts and on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The Oscars will be held March 27.