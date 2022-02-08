Newcastle out of EPL’s bottom 3 with 3-1 win over Everton

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier has scored off a dipping free kick to cap Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Everton that lifted his team out of the bottom three and pulled the beaten visitors closer to the relegation mire in the Premier League. The England right back is one of five new signings for the Saudi-owned club in the January transfer window. He completed Newcastle’s comeback in the 80th minute at St. James’ Park in just the team’s third victory of the season. Everton was playing its first league game under Frank Lampard and took the lead through Jamaal Lascelles’ own-goal. Mason Holgate then scored an own-goal too before Ryan Fraser put Newcastle 2-1 ahead.