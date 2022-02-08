AP sources: Pelicans acquire C.J. McCollum in 7-player trade

By Brett Martel

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade. The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers receive Josh Hart, Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been made official. The trade means the end of an era in Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013. Portland has reached the playoffs every season since the team drafted McCollum that season.