The Kardashians premiere Hulu original series on April 14

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kardashians are promising an all-access pass into their lives, again, when they hit screens April 14 with a new reality series on Hulu. The famous family spent 20 seasons on E! with the warts-and-all show that made them famous, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Fans have been waiting on an air date for the Hulu project announced soon after they wrapped up. If an edgy trailer for “The Kardashians” is any indication, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloe and Kendall will bring the glam as the Hulu original series promises: “All the walls will be shattered.”