Street vendors face new rules but still have access around Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There could be some changes to find a balance between free style street vendors and a plan that has guidelines in Santa Barbara.

Street vendors with fruit slices, snacks, and even novelties hanging from their push carts, may soon be told to move along from their favorite spots.

The number of vendors has jumped significantly since 2020.

The vendors have established multiple locations on Cabrillo Boulevard, State Street downtown and throughout eastside and westside communities, often near schools and shopping areas.

The Santa Barbara City Council has been reviewing some changes in the state law on vendors along with ways to apply it locally.

The council is expected to restrict vending around the base of Stearns Wharf and State Street.

There will be an exception for the traditional cascarones eggs during Old Spanish Days. Those colorful confetti eggs are usually sold by families in make-shift stands for 25 cents each.

The vendor issue and changes to the ordinane will be discussed at Tuesday's City Council meeting.