New Jersey governor to announce timeline to end mask mandate in state schools

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

In a dramatic shift, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will announce Monday a timeline to end the state’s school mask mandate, with a new policy to take effect in the second week of March, his office told CNN.

Murphy first spoke to the New York Times about his planned announcement.

The governor and officials are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. coronavirus briefing Monday.

The policy will allow students and school officials to be unmasked as of March, two years after the pandemic gripped the states and particularly the tri-state region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

