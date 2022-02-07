Jalen Ramsey finally in Super Bowl after 6 years, 2 teams

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

Jalen Ramsey finally is on the stage where he starts every season expecting to play after six seasons and two teams into an often-turbulent NFL career. Ramsey says it feels really good to be playing in the Super Bowl. Ramsey says he feels grateful and is cherishing all the moments. The man who calls himself the NFL’s best defensive back will play his first Super Bowl on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams against Cincinnati. He missed his first chance at the end of his second season when his first team blew a 10-point lead with minutes left in the AFC championship game.