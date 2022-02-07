California lawmakers to vote on paid sick leave for COVID

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workers could get up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. The California Legislature is scheduled to vote on a proposal on Monday that would apply to companies with 26 employees or more. California had a law similar to this last year, but it expired in September. This new bill, if it becomes law, would be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year. Lawmakers are also voting to approve big tax cuts for businesses that will save them about $5.5 billion. Those cuts were supposed to take effect next year but lawmakers will vote on whether to do them early.