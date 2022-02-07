AP sources: Saints tap Dennis Allen to replace Sean Payton

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people familiar with the decision say the New Orleans Saints have promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their chosen replacement for Sean Payton, who resigned nearly two weeks ago after 16 years with the club. ESPN first reported the decision. The 49-year-old Allen is in his second stint with the Saints. He was their secondary coach when they won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He was the Oakland Raiders’ head coach from 2012 to 2014 before returning to New Orleans in 2015.