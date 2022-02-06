Nearly 50, surfing icon Slater still catching winning waves

By PAT GRAHAM and EDDIE PELLS

AP Sports Writers

Surfing great Kelly Slater won another contest just short of his 50th birthday. Slater defeated a rider less than half his age to win one of the sport’s iconic events, the Billabong Pro Pipeline near the renowned reef off of Oahu. Now that he’s on top, Slater is starting to consider retiring. Nothing official, of course. Just thinking about it. For advice on the matter, Slater messaged with his buddy, Tom Brady, for a back and forth from one athlete labeled the Greatest of All Time to another. Should Slater step away, his retirement plans include more surfing, of course.