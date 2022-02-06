Alcohol suspected in head-on California crash that killed 5

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed in a head-on crash in central California, and investigators suspect alcohol was a factor. The California Highway Patrol says the two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in eastern Fresno County. Investigators believe a Hyundai Accent crossed a double-yellow line into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Honda Accord. All four people in the Hyundai died at the scene near Table Mountain Casino northeast of downtown Fresno. A passenger in the Honda was also killed. Rescue crews cut the roof from the Accord to free the driver and another passenger, who were hospitalized with major injuries.