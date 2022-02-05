NASCAR comes west with top drivers for an exhibition in the L.A. Coliseum.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Normally known for the roar of a USC football crowd, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will growl with horsepower this weekend during a NASCAR pre-season exhibition known as the Busch Light Clash.

The grass is gone. The asphalt is in. The haulers have delivered the freshly built cars from East Coast team headquarters to the makeshift garage area in the parking lot.

The Saturday events will give fans a glimpse of the newly designed 2022 Next Gen car. It will also give drivers their first competition in it, after months of testing.

Unlike most of the tracks on the top level of the NASCAR series, the Coliseum could only fit a quarter-mile short track.

Special heat races will be held to determine the line up for 23 cars in the field on Sunday, instead of what would normally be 40 cars.

The location is easily in reach for Central Coast sports fans who take the same drive to attend Lakers, Clippers, Rams and Chargers games.

The most famous names in the racing world have arrived including the 2021 Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson who grew up outside of Sacramento.

"It all has that grassroots feel to it," said Larson. "NASCAR did an amazing job."

The conversion of the landmark site to a race track began in December. The review on the finished product has an array of compliments from team owners to long time motorsports fans in Southern California who have grown up at facilities including Ascot, Irwindale, and the Ontario Motor Speedway back in the day.

The Clash is normally in Daytona but this year as part of the NASCAR attempt to try new concepts where it can, the plan came together for a Los Angeles race. Later in the month a scheduled 400 mile race during the normal schedule will be held at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Because of COVID issues, that race has not taken place for two years. It generally draws in excess of about 100,000 fans.

"I'm not sure we could ask for much more," said 2020 Champion Chase Elliott who was amazed at the view from the top of the Coliseum looking down on the track and over the sky line of Los Angeles. The site is also next to a new Geroge Lucas Museum under construction.

The weather is in the 70's to the pleasure of many drivers who left much colder temperatures behind on the East Coast.

Being in Los Angeles, Elliott says it has added a lot of excitement and it is a way to promote the "Daytona 500 through this event."

The logistics are unusual in so many ways, starting with the cars going outside of the stadium to get mechanical adjustments instead of right on pit road or just a short distance away in a set garage area.

The track will not have many high speed moments and the cars are only able to get up to about 90 miles an hour but Elliott says, "you don't have to go fast to put on good racing."

Driver Daniel Suarez who came to the U.S. racing scene from his roots in Mexico said, "honestly it feels like home. Everyone is speaking to me in Spanish." He arrived on Wednesday. "The tacos here are amazing, I am loving it!"

He said he has heard most of the tickets sold are to new fans and "I am sure most of those are Hispanics."

Suarez drives for Trackhouse Racing, owned in part by singer Pit Bull who will be performing Sunday. Also on the entertainment line up will be rapper and actor Ice Cube, who has attended NASCAR events in Fontana in the past. He was born in South Central Los Angeles not far from the Coliseum.

"We are in the next chapter," said Suarez. "The new car is amazing!"

Driver Kevin Harvick is the oldest driver on the circuit at 46 years old. He grew up two hours away in Bakersfield.

He said NASCAR has "guts" to try this event. He said just getting this far has been an accomplishment no matter how the racing turns out. He recalls seeing off road races in the Coliseum in the past with trucks and motorcycles coming off of a top deck.

"For our sponsors, for new fans, for the sport in general this is the type of event you need to blow it out of the water at the start of the season," said Harvick. He said the demand to see the racing was incredible so far and, "you can't screw it up at this point."

Veteran driver Kurt Busch who just signed on with the 23XI racing team partly owned by NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan and current driver Denny Hamlin said the Los Angeles site provided the entertainment value to the start of the season. He said, "it was something we have never done before."

With a concert in the middle of the racing, in somewhat of a half time show style, Busch said, "heck yeah! Having fun, and doing something different."

NASCAR's only African-American driver, Bubba Wallace says he expects to see more minorities coming out the race. He wants to show them "what it takes to be at the top level of the sport."

He says with all the new fans coming and at a revamped facilities, "you can't get that going to the same venues each weekend."

A special Super Bowl commercial with a select group of cars in the shots was filmed Friday night, to promote the season coming up, especially the Daytona 500 coverage which takes place in two weeks. It is the official start of the season.

"We've been busy this off season, and now it is time to go," said Busch.

The NASCAR Busch Clash at the Coliseum will air on FS1 Sunday at 3 p.m.