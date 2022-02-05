Arizona State outlasts No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State set off a wild late-night court storming, getting 24 points from Marreon Jackson and 16 from Jalen Graham to outlast No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime. The Sun Devils built a 10-point lead with a 21-4 run spanning halftime, but couldn’t shake the Bruins. UCLA rallied to force overtime, withstood Jackson’s 3-pointer at the end of the first extra period and DJ Horne’s corner 3 at the buzzer of the second. Arizona State finally put it away in the third overtime to beat a top-3 opponent for the third time in 41 years.