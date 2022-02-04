CHP airlifts two people and a dog who were snowed in

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say two people and their dog who were snowed in their cabin in the Sierra Nevada for two months were airlifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter after they started running low on food. Officer Jared Boothe of the CHP Valley Division, Air Operations said Friday the cabin was snowed in on December 6 and that the pair called for help Tuesday. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from a CHP helicopter to access the remote location. He says the pair tried to leave by car but downed trees and snow on the road blocked them.