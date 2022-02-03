Ex-lecturer held without bail, charged with threats to UCLA

By COLLEEN SLEVIN, THOMAS PEIPERT and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, who is charged with making threats against the school to be held without bail in Denver. Matthew Harris was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado. He had lectured in the university’s philosophy department until being put on “investigatory leave” last year when the school found he sent pornographic and violent content to students. Soon after, a restraining order was placed against Harris after he allegedly sent threatening messages saying he would “hunt” and kill a professor at the University of California, Irvine. Harris is charged with transmission of threats in interstate commerce. He did not enter a plea Thursday. He is scheduled to return to court Tuesday.