Boeing donates $1M to California wildlife freeway crossing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boeing has donated $1 million toward construction of a bridge over a Southern California highway to allow mountain lions and other animals to move between fragmented wilderness areas. The National Wildlife Federation says the donation announced Thursday means that only about $5 million to $10 million will still need to be raised for the project to break ground this spring. The planned wildlife crossing would be built west of Los Angeles and stretch over 10 lanes of heavily traveled U.S. 101 to connect the coastal Santa Monica Mountains on the south to hill country to the north, where Boeing’s Santa Susana Field Laboratory is located.