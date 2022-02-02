France to start using Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug, first in EU

PARIS (AP) — France says it will start administering Pfizer’s coronavirus antiviral drug this week, the first pill for treating COVID-19 approved in the 27-nation EU. France is still reporting among the world’s highest per-capita daily infections, but virus-related critical care hospitalizations are easing. The French government on Wednesday started lifting restrictions related to the surge in omicron cases. Meanwhile, France has received its first 10,000 doses of the Pfizer drug Paxlovid. They will be available in pharmacies starting Friday. The Health Ministry says France is the first European Union country to start providing the treatment since it won regulatory approval last week in the bloc.