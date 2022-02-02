Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:15 pm

Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and tied a season high with five 3-pointers. Anfernee Simons added 19 points while Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Portland has dropped three straight and five of its last six.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content