St. Mary of the Assumption School celebrates Day of Play
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local Catholic school is giving kids a chance to play in any way they choose.
St. Mary's School is celebrating the Day of Play on Wednesday.
Administrators say this is a special opportunity for children to choose how to spend their time.
In the midst of COVID-19, the private school wants to do everything to boost their education.
They believe unstructured play will enhance creativity, independence, communication skills and more.
Comments