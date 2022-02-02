Skip to Content
St. Mary of the Assumption School celebrates Day of Play

ST. MARY OF THE ASSUMPTION SCHOOL

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local Catholic school is giving kids a chance to play in any way they choose.

St. Mary's School is celebrating the Day of Play on Wednesday.

Administrators say this is a special opportunity for children to choose how to spend their time.

In the midst of COVID-19, the private school wants to do everything to boost their education.

They believe unstructured play will enhance creativity, independence, communication skills and more.

