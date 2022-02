UCLA: Man in custody who allegedly threatened school

By STEFANIE DAZIO, JOHN ANTCZAK and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a man who allegedly made threats against the University of California, Los Angeles, has been taken into custody in Colorado. A UCLA statement says officials are relieved that authorities have taken into custody the individual who made threats against some of the UCLA community on Monday. UCLA tweeted overnight that in-person classes were canceled Tuesday after a “concerning email and posting” were sent to members of the university community. Law enforcement and UCLA have not yet named the person.