San Francisco to apologize for wrongs to Chinese immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors of the city with the oldest Chinatown in the U.S. approved a resolution to apologize to Chinese immigrants and their descendants. The vote of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday was unanimous and without comment and came on the first day of the Lunar New Year. San Francisco became the fourth city in the country and in California to issue an apology in the last year. The San Francisco Bay Area city of Antioch was the first to offer a formal apology in May, followed by the city of San Jose in September and Los Angeles in October.