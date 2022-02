By Dan Berman

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Tuesday that he has Covid-19.

“This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms,” the Maryland Democrat said in a statement. “Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and already received my booster shot.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.