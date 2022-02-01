Former UCLA lecturer threatened to ‘hunt’ female professor

By STEFANIE DAZIO, COLLEEN SLEVIN and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former University of California, Los Angeles, lecturer who was arrested Tuesday after police say he emailed an 800-page document and posted videos threatening violence against the school had previously sent messages saying he would “hunt” and kill a professor. Matthew Harris was taken into custody in Colorado following a standoff at his Boulder apartment complex that ended peacefully. The investigations in California and Colorado began Monday after the 31-year-old Harris sent the email to members of the UCLA community. UCLA officials canceled classes on campus Tuesday and its police department tracked Harris to Boulder and reached out to law enforcement there. It wasn’t immediately known if Harris had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.