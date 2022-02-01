Skip to Content
Delaire, Ingram help carry Stanford past sluggish Cal 57-50

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaiden Delaire and Harrison Ingram scored 12 points apiece and Stanford slogged its way to a 57-50 win over California. Ingram’s jumper with 34 seconds before halftime gave Stanford the lead for good. Brandon Angel’s 3 with 11:23 left capped a 6-0 Stanford spurt for a 35-28 lead. Lars Thieman’s three-point play with 8:06 left brought Cal within 37-35 but it never got closer. The Bears now have dropped eight straight. Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points for Cal.

