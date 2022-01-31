California to see new round of dry, gusty, offshore winds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a new round of offshore winds this week and after a dry January there could be fire weather concerns. The National Weather Service says a high wind watch will go into effect in the San Francisco Bay region late Monday and persist into Thursday morning, potentially becoming similar to the Jan. 21-22 wind event. North Bay hills potentially could be hit by gusts topping 70 mph. Forecasters say fuels in the area have also become drier since the January event so fire weather concerns may come into play. Santa Ana winds will develop in Southern California on Wednesday.