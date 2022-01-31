California firefighter dies after being shot working blaze

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a veteran firefighter who was shot while working a fire in central California has died. Police say the shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. Monday to a dumpster fire that spread to a building in Stockton. Officials say Fire Capt. Max Fortuna was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The 47-year-old had been a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by a a wife and two adult children. Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and officers recovered a firearm. Homicide detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.