AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they’re broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson. That’s according to a person familiar with the process. The Jaguars also want to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell but will have to wait until after the Super Bowl to do it. Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich remains a possibility in Jacksonville, although he’s starting to seem like a long shot.