Suspect killed, Riverside County deputy wounded in shooting

Associated Press

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — A suspect was shot to death and a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy suffered gunshot wounds during a struggle that came at the end of a chase. Authorities say deputies were trying to pull over a car in Coachella Friday evening when a passenger got out of the car and ran away. The deputy chased after the man into a neighborhood, where they had an altercation. Authorities say during the struggle, the suspect shot the deputy and the deputy returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. He’s expected to recover.