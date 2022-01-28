Man crashes into Taylor Swift’s NY building, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry. Thirty-one-year-old Morgan Mank was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday. Police say he drove the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building. Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry. Mank was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. It’s not clear he has an attorney who can comment.