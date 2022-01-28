Historic liner Queen Mary to receive ‘critical repairs’

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The city of Long Beach is preparing to start what it calls critical repairs to the historic ocean liner Queen Mary, which has been a tourist attraction and hotel in Long Beach harbor for decades. The ship will remain closed until the work estimated to cost $5 million is completed. A city statement Thursday says a key item will be removal of deteriorated lifeboats that are stressing the side shell of the ship, leading to severe cracks in the support system. The city regained control of the ship last year. It says the needed repairs are a result of decades of deferred maintenance by previous operators.