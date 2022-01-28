Biden’s vow of Black justice a nod to his most loyal voters

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

President Joe Biden is nodding to his most stalwart supporters in promising to nominate a Black woman for the new vacancy on the Supreme Court. Black women are the most reliable and enthusiastic bloc of Democratic voters. Biden won 93% of their votes in 2020. Black women are more likely to vote than Black men and are the foundation of most Democratic campaigns. Like women of all races, they have been graduating from college at increasingly high rates. Biden’s historic nomination will also try to compensate for two centuries when the court was overwhelmingly white.