Stormy Daniels and Avenatti meet again, as adversaries

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels has taken her star turn on the witness stand at California lawyer Michael Avenatti’s trial, telling a jury he stole from her and lied to her. Her testimony Thursday was a highly anticipated moment at the trial of a man who parlayed his representation of Daniels in her legal battles against then-President Donald Trump in 2018 into a high-profile role as a Trump adversary. Prosecutors say he cheated Daniels of nearly $300,000 of her $800,000 publisher’s advance on her 2018 autobiography, “Full Disclosure.” Avenatti has insisted he is innocent and says that Daniels owed him a portion of her book income for his work for her.