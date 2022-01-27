Rabbi pleads guilty in UC San Diego donation fraud scheme

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A rabbi who directed Chabad House at the University of California, San Diego has pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a donation fraud scheme — one of several orchestrated by another rabbi who was sentenced this month for stealing millions of dollars. Yehuda Hadjadj entered the plea Wednesday in federal court. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the rabbi conspired to defraud a Qualcomm program that matched employee donations for certain charitable groups. Prosecutors say the scheme netted about $40,000. It was one of several involving Yisroel Goldstein of the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Goldstein is serving a 14-month prison term.