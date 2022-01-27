Justice Breyer confirms he is retiring from Supreme Court

By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Stephen Breyer is making it official, telling President Joe Biden in a letter that he will step down from the court later this year. The Supreme Court released Breyer’s retirement letter Thursday, ahead of the 83-year-old justice’s appearance with the president at the White House. Biden will have the first Supreme Court pick of his presidency, and he has pledged to put the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. The president is considering at least three judges for the expected vacancy on the Supreme Court as he prepares to quickly deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court.