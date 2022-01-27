James, 1st-timers Morant, Wiggins named All-Star starters

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, and Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins are headed there as first-time selections. MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined them Thursday as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference. The starters from the East were Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan. James and Durant will be the captains who draft players for the rosters for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland.