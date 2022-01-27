Dr. Henning Ansorg updates the path through the latest COVID surge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg is hopeful the latest COVID surge is losing strength but urges the public to keep reducing the spread.

In his weekly discussion with Newschannel live during the Mid day broadcast Ansorg talked about new medications, the endemic phase and the risk of relaxing protections from the spreading Omicron variant.

Having seen periods of success in the COVID crisis already fall apart, he is not willing to say we have seen the last of the variants.

Ansorg did say oral medications are on the way.

Medical officials have told the public COVID will likely be with us in one form or another for a very long time.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara County Public Health