SAN DIEGO (AP) — Terrell Brown finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel San Diego to a 64-56 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday. Joey Calcaterra had 11 points for the Toreros (12-9, 5-3 West Coast Conference), who won their fifth straight at home. Maxwell Lewis had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (6-16, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven.