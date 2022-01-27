Biden meeting with Breyer, announcing justice’s retirement

By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting with retiring Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House. The two will gather in the Roosevelt Room a day after news broke of the 83-year-old’s upcoming retirement. Biden, at the time, said he did not want to get ahead of the formal announcement. The White House said he’d deliver remarks on Breyer Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021, he has focused on nominating a diverse group of judges to the federal bench, not just in race but also in professional expertise. He installed five Black women on federal appeals courts, with three more nominations pending before the Senate, and their experience ranges from civil rights work to federal defense.