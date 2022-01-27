Australia and Japan both win in World cup qualifying

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia and Japan both put pressure on Group B leader Saudi Arabia in Asian World Cup qualifying. Australia beat Vietnam 4-0 in Melbourne and Japan defeated China 2-0 in Saitama. Australia is in third place in Group B. Japan is one point behind. Saudi Arabia plays Oman later Thursday. The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. The third-place teams will advance to the playoffs. China is nine points behind Australia with three matches remaining.