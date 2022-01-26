Window washer falls to death from San Diego high-rise

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a window washer fell eight stories to his death Wednesday while working on a building in San Diego’s East Village. Police say the worker was on scaffolding that gave way and fell to the sidewalk. He died at the scene. The accident happened shortly before noon at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa, a newly opened 14-story building that will provide housing for more than 500 low-income and homeless people. The accident is under investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.