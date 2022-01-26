Raiders’ Nate Hobbs guilty of Vegas traffic charge, not DUI

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has pleaded guilty to a reduced traffic charge stemming from his arrest early this month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The 22-year-old rookie did not appear in person while his attorney submitted a written guilty plea to careless driving, a misdemeanor. Hobbs was arrested before dawn Jan. 3 after he was found asleep inside a vehicle stopped on an exit ramp of a Las Vegas Strip casino parking garage. Prosecutors said Hobbs’ blood-alcohol level was tested just under the DUI legal limit in Nevada of 0.08%. Hobbs faces a separate reckless driving charge after he was ticketed on Jan. 16 on a Las Vegas-area freeway.