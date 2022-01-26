Matthews lifts Maple Leafs over Ducks 4-3 in shootout

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored the shootout winner and the Toronto Maple Leafs got three power-play goals in a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares all scored with the man advantage to give Toronto a two-goal lead in a mostly empty Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period by Jakob Silfverberg and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game to overtime. Sam Steel also was credited with a fluky goal for Anaheim, which played without head coach Dallas Eakins, who was sidelined due to COVID-19. Assistant coach Mike Stothers ran the bench in his absence.